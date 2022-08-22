Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -106.19%

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around -$0.11 or -5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $445.79M. SOND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -460.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.61% since then. We note from Sonder Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Sonder Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOND as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Instantly SOND has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6700 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.54% year-to-date, but still down -17.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is 92.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOND is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Sonder Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.55 percent over the past six months and at a 98.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 102.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $113.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sonder Holdings Inc. to make $133.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 97.90%.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.64% of Sonder Holdings Inc. shares, and 48.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.40%. Sonder Holdings Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 17.95 million shares worth $85.24 million.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with 7.30% or 15.86 million shares worth $75.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $5.46 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $5.97 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.