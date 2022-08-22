Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $280.00M. RIGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.24, offering almost -178.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.89% since then. We note from Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RIGL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.64% year-to-date, but still down -1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is 22.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIGL is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -886.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.21 percent over the past six months and at a -372.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $21.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 93.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.10%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.05% of the shares, which is about 24.18 million shares worth $72.3 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.63% or 16.57 million shares worth $49.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.36 million shares worth $23.0 million, making up 11.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 9.01 million shares worth around $16.31 million, which represents about 5.24% of the total shares outstanding.