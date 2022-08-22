Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.2 million shares of the Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.00M. MTEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.83, offering almost -151.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.55% since then. We note from Maris-Tech Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Instantly MTEK has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9690 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.75% year-to-date, but still down -7.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) is 15.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84800.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) estimates and forecasts

MTEK Dividends

Maris-Tech Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.45% of Maris-Tech Ltd. shares, and 0.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.19%. Maris-Tech Ltd. stock is held by 1 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 7808.0 shares worth $13898.0.