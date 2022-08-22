Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.94 million shares of the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.13, and it changed around $1.19 or 3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.76B. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.49, offering almost -33.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.84% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.05 million.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.87 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.73% year-to-date, but still down -7.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -18.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Li Auto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.05 percent over the past six months and at a -407.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 88.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Li Auto Inc. to make $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $845.42 million and $1.22 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.70%.

Li Auto Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.21% per year for the next five years.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 28.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.98%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 461 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 29.9 million shares worth $771.59 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 2.31% or 19.79 million shares worth $510.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 6.92 million shares worth $173.56 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.58 million shares worth around $125.23 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.