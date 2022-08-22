Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.00, and it changed around $2.91 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. KYMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.12, offering almost -116.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.91% since then. We note from Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.97K.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KYMR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.04 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.60% year-to-date, but still down -5.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 40.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KYMR is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.67 percent over the past six months and at a -29.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics Inc. to make $20.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.52 million and $20.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.60%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -70.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.90% per year for the next five years.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.37% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 100.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.99%. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.26% of the shares, which is about 6.88 million shares worth $220.02 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.07% or 5.22 million shares worth $167.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $90.0 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $38.79 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.