Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 4.51 million shares of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.40M. KRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.60, offering almost -1079.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.03% since then. We note from Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.77% year-to-date, but still down -21.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is 0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.34 percent over the past six months and at a -46.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.69% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares, and 12.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.51%. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.84% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $0.66 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 1.89% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 36662.0 shares worth around $12698.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.