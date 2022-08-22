Is MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.52, and it changed around -$0.37 or -7.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $878.98M. MVIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.05, offering almost -255.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.69% since then. We note from MicroVision Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

MicroVision Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MVIS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MicroVision Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.50 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.40% year-to-date, but still down -8.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is -4.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.46 day(s).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

MicroVision Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.71 percent over the past six months and at a -22.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MicroVision Inc. to make $1.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $718k and $557k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 151.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.20%. MicroVision Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -175.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of MicroVision Inc. shares, and 31.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.08%. MicroVision Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.27% of the shares, which is about 12.03 million shares worth $54.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.58% or 9.24 million shares worth $41.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.53 million shares worth $20.36 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.8 million shares worth around $17.07 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.