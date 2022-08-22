Is Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s (NASDAQ: MDNA) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.90M. MDNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -172.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.63% since then. We note from Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.53K.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Instantly MDNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) is -21.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDNA is forecast to be at a low of $1.56 and a high of $10.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -835.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.84 percent over the past six months and at a 20.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.60%.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.02% of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares, and 6.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.61%. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. stock is held by 23 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $2.91 million.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC, with 1.02% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 34144.0 shares worth $34051.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.