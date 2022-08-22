Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.21, and it changed around $1.08 or 21.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $598.02M. IMVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.53, offering almost -53.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.44% since then. We note from Immunovant Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 307.51K.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.35 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.11% year-to-date, but still up 10.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 31.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.2 day(s).

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Immunovant Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.70 percent over the past six months and at a -14.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.78% of Immunovant Inc. shares, and 40.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.15%. Immunovant Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Alpine Global Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 7.72 million shares worth $42.56 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 6.20% or 7.22 million shares worth $39.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $29.6 million, making up 4.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $5.7 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.