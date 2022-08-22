If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE)

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.37, and it changed around $0.88 or 5.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. FAZE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.99, offering almost -34.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.01% since then. We note from FaZe Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 947.33K.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.89 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.76% year-to-date, but still up 26.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is 62.56% up in the 30-day period.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of FaZe Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.52%. FaZe Holdings Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $9.24 million.

Centiva Capital, LP, with 4.08% or 0.9 million shares worth $8.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $2.11 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 55024.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.