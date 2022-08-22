If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.60, and it changed around $0.31 or 2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $706.07M. SJT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.43, offering almost -5.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.32% since then. We note from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Instantly SJT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.43 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 134.65% year-to-date, but still up 1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is 27.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SJT is forecast to be at a low of $20.50 and a high of $20.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.90%.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.19. It is important to note, however, that the 8.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.18% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares, and 12.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.38%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock is held by 88 institutions, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.30% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $15.5 million.

McDaniel,Terry & Company, with 1.21% or 0.57 million shares worth $8.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and Alps ETF Tr-Barron’s 400 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 100000.0 shares worth $1.44 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Barron’s 400 ETF held roughly 56370.0 shares worth around $0.81 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.