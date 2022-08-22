Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 7.28 million shares of the Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.70M. HSTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.40, offering almost -863.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.71% since then. We note from Histogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.50K.

Histogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSTO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Histogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.7 for the current quarter.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Instantly HSTO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6300 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.30% year-to-date, but still down -4.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is -43.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSTO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -161.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -161.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Histogen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.76 percent over the past six months and at a 28.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 84.10%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5k and $591k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.50%. Histogen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 81.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of Histogen Inc. shares, and 4.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.28%. Histogen Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.34% of the shares, which is about 58353.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.40% or 34908.0 shares worth $66674.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 34976.0 shares worth $66804.0, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13639.0 shares worth around $26050.0, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.