Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -78.77%

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around -$0.07 or -7.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $556.56M. HIPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -672.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.89% since then. We note from Hippo Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Instantly HIPO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.04% year-to-date, but still down -9.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is 9.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIPO is forecast to be at a low of $2.06 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -344.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -128.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) estimates and forecasts

Hippo Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.88 percent over the past six months and at a 63.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Hippo Holdings Inc. to make $34.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.3 million and $32.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.75% of Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, and 48.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.74%. Hippo Holdings Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with Bond Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.24% of the shares, which is about 30.0 million shares worth $27.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.24% or 18.56 million shares worth $16.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 9.25 million shares worth $8.37 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.4 million shares worth around $4.89 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.