Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 39.82 million shares of the Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.40, and it changed around $1.9 or 76.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.67M. GRFX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.66, offering almost -5.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.91% since then. We note from Graphex Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.96K.

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX) trade information

Instantly GRFX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 76.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.47 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.85% year-to-date, but still down -10.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX) is 6.38% down in the 30-day period.

Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) estimates and forecasts

GRFX Dividends

Graphex Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Graphex Group Limited (AMEX:GRFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Graphex Group Limited shares, and 0.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.01%. Graphex Group Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Monolith Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 3369.0 shares worth $13543.0.

Captrust Financial Advisors, with 0.00% or 250.0 shares worth $1004.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.