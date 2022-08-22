Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE)

In the last trading session, 2.51 million shares of the Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.09 or -8.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.50M. TYDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.15, offering almost -1679.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from Cryptyde Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.61 million.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Instantly TYDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.29% year-to-date, but still down -14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) is -6.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) estimates and forecasts

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.56% of Cryptyde Inc. shares, and 18.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.97%. Cryptyde Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 1.19 million shares worth $1.22 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 3.20% or 1.0 million shares worth $1.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 86008.0 shares worth around $87728.0, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.