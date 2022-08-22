Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around -$0.22 or -4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.60M. AERC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.35, offering almost -2513.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.8% since then. We note from AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.89 million.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AERC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AeroClean Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Instantly AERC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.04 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.12% year-to-date, but still down -10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) is -53.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AERC is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,358.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AeroClean Technologies Inc. to make $3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.48% of AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.27%. AeroClean Technologies Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 14290.0 shares worth $51444.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.07% or 10296.0 shares worth $37065.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 7134.0 shares worth $15766.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 5880.0 shares worth around $77028.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.