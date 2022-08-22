FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.54 million shares of the FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.16 or 41.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. FNHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.01, offering almost -457.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.85% since then. We note from FedNat Holding Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 257.77K.

FedNat Holding Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FNHC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FedNat Holding Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) trade information

Instantly FNHC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 41.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.70% year-to-date, but still up 8.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) is 5.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57850.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FNHC is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -270.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FedNat Holding Company to make $59.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.82 million and $53.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.76%. FedNat Holding Company earnings are expected to increase by -9.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

FNHC Dividends

FedNat Holding Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 22 and August 23.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.60% of FedNat Holding Company shares, and 30.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.34%. FedNat Holding Company stock is held by 42 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.36% of the shares, which is about 0.59 million shares worth $0.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.10% or 0.54 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.