Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.73M. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.32, offering almost -528.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.14K.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2677 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.21% year-to-date, but still down -16.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is -27.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.49 percent over the past six months and at a 37.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -63.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $137k and $97k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 30.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.46%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 11.32 million shares worth $6.02 million.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC, with 4.03% or 5.05 million shares worth $2.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 11.32 million shares worth $6.02 million, making up 9.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.