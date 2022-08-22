Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around -$0.49 or -13.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $386.00M. BNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.22, offering almost -633.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.57% since then. We note from Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 785.76K.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Instantly BNR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.06% year-to-date, but still down -9.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) is 2.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNR is forecast to be at a low of $45.12 and a high of $45.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1389.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1389.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Burning Rock Biotech Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.07 percent over the past six months and at a -79.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited to make $23.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited earnings are expected to increase by -11.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.10% per year for the next five years.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.82% of Burning Rock Biotech Limited shares, and 49.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.82%. Burning Rock Biotech Limited stock is held by 76 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.14% of the shares, which is about 8.91 million shares worth $82.79 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 2.84% or 2.5 million shares worth $23.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $4.53 million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $12.96 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.