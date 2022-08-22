Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.68, and it changed around -$0.2 or -5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $503.47M. BORR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.96, offering almost -89.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.57% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Borr Drilling Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BORR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.94 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.64% year-to-date, but still down -7.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 37.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borr Drilling Limited to make $130.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73 million and $69.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 88.90%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.95% of Borr Drilling Limited shares, and 42.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.92%. Borr Drilling Limited stock is held by 62 institutions, with Barclays Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 1.52 million shares worth $5.09 million.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ, with 0.86% or 1.31 million shares worth $4.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $13.86 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $3.32 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.