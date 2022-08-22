Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.53, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.68M. BNSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.09, offering almost -166.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.11% since then. We note from Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.66K.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) trade information

Instantly BNSO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.99 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.38% year-to-date, but still up 5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) is 32.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNSO is forecast to be at a low of $7.60 and a high of $7.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) estimates and forecasts

BNSO Dividends

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 01.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.59% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares, and 3.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.03%. Bonso Electronics International Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.51% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Allworth Financial, LP, with 0.02% or 1000.0 shares worth $3050.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.