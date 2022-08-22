Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 7.35 million shares of the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.79, and it changed around -$0.49 or -11.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.21M. BWV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.90, offering almost -2298.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.51% since then. We note from Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.80 million.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.40% year-to-date, but still up 59.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 84.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.69% of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares, and 10.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.40%. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with American Financial Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.28% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $22.77 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.15% or 18333.0 shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4418.0 shares worth $9410.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3818.0 shares worth around $16837.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.