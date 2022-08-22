Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 6.18 million shares of the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.60, and it changed around -$0.88 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $291.52B. BAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.11, offering almost -44.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.25% since then. We note from Bank of America Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.47 million.

Bank of America Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BAC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bank of America Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Instantly BAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.94 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.25% year-to-date, but still down -2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is 5.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAC is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Bank of America Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.99 percent over the past six months and at a -10.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Bank of America Corporation to make $24.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.10%. Bank of America Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 90.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.97% per year for the next five years.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Bank of America Corporation shares, and 70.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.96%. Bank of America Corporation stock is held by 3,298 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.57% of the shares, which is about 1.01 billion shares worth $34.96 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.46% or 599.14 million shares worth $20.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 198.01 million shares worth $6.85 billion, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 155.56 million shares worth around $5.38 billion, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.