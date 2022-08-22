Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.45 million shares of the Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.35M. BBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -2122.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.39% since then. We note from Babylon Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Instantly BBLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.65% year-to-date, but still down -5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) is -33.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.69 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 231.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $265.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Babylon Holdings Limited to make $267.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 258.90%.

Babylon Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by -97.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.80% per year for the next five years.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.15% of Babylon Holdings Limited shares, and 36.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.45%. Babylon Holdings Limited stock is held by 83 institutions, with Kinnevik AB (publ) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.41% of the shares, which is about 54.94 million shares worth $39.56 million.

Public Investment Fund, with 10.58% or 35.41 million shares worth $25.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.13 million shares worth $1.53 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $0.59 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.