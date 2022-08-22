Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) were traded, and its beta was 4.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $203.40M. APLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.20, offering almost -1636.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.85% since then. We note from Applied Blockchain Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Applied Blockchain Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APLD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Blockchain Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3100 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.16% year-to-date, but still down -9.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) is -12.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLD is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -407.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Applied Blockchain Inc. to make $8.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 775.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.10%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.11% of Applied Blockchain Inc. shares, and 1.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.67%. Applied Blockchain Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.60% of the shares, which is about 1.59 million shares worth $1.67 million.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, with 0.24% or 0.24 million shares worth $3.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $3.89 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.