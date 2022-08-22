An Analysis Of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 9.38 million shares of the Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.61M. PSHG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -1933.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Performance Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 million.

Performance Shipping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PSHG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Instantly PSHG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3900 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.04% year-to-date, but still down -13.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is 18.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSHG is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Performance Shipping Inc. to make $5.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.70%. Performance Shipping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -368.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.64% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares, and 11.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.06%. Performance Shipping Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.77% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $44119.0.

Ruffer LLP, with 4.07% or 0.11 million shares worth $31164.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 40265.0 shares worth $11886.0, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares.