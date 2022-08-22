Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $22.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 9.18 million shares of the Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around -$0.67 or -18.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. AMRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.31, offering almost -466.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.96% since then. We note from Amyris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.12 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.77% year-to-date, but still down -23.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is 28.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -663.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Amyris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.46 percent over the past six months and at a 11.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Amyris Inc. to make $93.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.23 million and $42.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 121.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.50%.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.57% of Amyris Inc. shares, and 46.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.98%. Amyris Inc. stock is held by 273 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.60% of the shares, which is about 21.21 million shares worth $61.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.94% or 19.08 million shares worth $54.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 9.54 million shares worth $27.46 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.21 million shares worth around $15.01 million, which represents about 1.63% of the total shares outstanding.