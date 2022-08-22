Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4.7 million shares of the Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.94, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.77B. ABEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -12.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.69% since then. We note from Ambev S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.71 million.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.06 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.79% year-to-date, but still up 1.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 14.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Ambev S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.55 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ambev S.A. to make $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.20%. Ambev S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 11.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.10% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 6.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares, and 17.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.73%. Ambev S.A. stock is held by 386 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 279.09 million shares worth $817.73 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.84% or 131.68 million shares worth $385.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 133.22 million shares worth $390.34 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 76.23 million shares worth around $223.36 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.