Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $408.60M. TCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.43, offering almost -35.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.22% since then. We note from Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TCRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.14% year-to-date, but still up 9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 39.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.41 day(s).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 120.13 percent over the past six months and at a 45.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.59% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 40.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.77%. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 165 institutions, with MSD Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 15.15 million shares worth $27.27 million.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 6.53% or 14.13 million shares worth $25.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.98 million shares worth $8.96 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.65 million shares worth around $8.37 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.