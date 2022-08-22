22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $326.50M. XXII at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -193.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.45% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.50 million.

22nd Century Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XXII as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 08/19/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.05% year-to-date, but still down -21.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is -31.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XXII is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -515.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -262.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

22nd Century Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.32 percent over the past six months and at a -23.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect 22nd Century Group Inc. to make $14.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.95% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, and 22.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.69%. 22nd Century Group Inc. stock is held by 166 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 10.04 million shares worth $23.3 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 4.46% or 8.82 million shares worth $20.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.82 million shares worth $20.46 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.73 million shares worth around $10.97 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.