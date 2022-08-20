Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply a decrease of -7.76% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The SGHC share’s 52-week high remains $12.48, putting it -200.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.90. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 329.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) trade information

After registering a -7.76% downside in the last session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.54 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -7.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.38%, and -12.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.06%. Short interest in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) saw shorts transact 2.1 million shares and set a 9.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.36, implying an increase of 43.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.77 and $7.81 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGHC has been trading -87.74% off suggested target high and -62.74% from its likely low.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super Group (SGHC) Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) shares are -46.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.96% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $300.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $328.88 million.

SGHC Dividends

Super Group (SGHC) Limited has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC)’s Major holders

Super Group (SGHC) Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.45% of the shares at 2.45% float percentage. In total, 2.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.36 million shares (or 1.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 0.88 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.45 million.

We also have Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund holds roughly 2.43 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 16.16 million.