Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Is Currently -141.0 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.34, to imply a decrease of -4.01% or -$2.52 in intraday trading. The SPT share’s 52-week high remains $145.42, putting it -141.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.39. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 599.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

After registering a -4.01% downside in the last session, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 67.29 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.82%, and 1.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.47%. Short interest in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw shorts transact 4.07 million shares and set a 7.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.40, implying an increase of 17.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPT has been trading -65.73% off suggested target high and -2.75% from its likely low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprout Social Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares are 3.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.38% against -7.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $60.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.64 million.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprout Social Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social Inc. insiders hold 1.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.69% of the shares at 97.51% float percentage. In total, 95.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 7.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.68 million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $295.16 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $135.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 69.9 million.