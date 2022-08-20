Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -10.55% Loss

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply a decrease of -4.41% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The SOPA share’s 52-week high remains $77.34, putting it -3866.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.49. The company has a valuation of $53.84M, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOPA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

After registering a -4.41% downside in the last session, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.22 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -4.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.55%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.27%. Short interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 72.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOPA has been trading -310.26% off suggested target high and -207.69% from its likely low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,373.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $670k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.69 million.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Society Pass Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders hold 40.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.37% of the shares at 9.00% float percentage. In total, 5.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Legal & General Group PLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.51 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds roughly 80555.0 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51469.0, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.