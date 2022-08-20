Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Surging 5.07% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.35, to imply a decrease of -21.20% or -$1.17 in intraday trading. The EYES share’s 52-week high remains $12.72, putting it -192.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.42. The company has a valuation of $170.61M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 92.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EYES a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

After registering a -21.20% downside in the last session, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.2700 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -21.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.92%, and -32.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.04%. Short interest in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) saw shorts transact 1.19 million shares and set a 7.36 days time to cover.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $240k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $472k and $497k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

EYES Dividends

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has its next earnings report out on June 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. insiders hold 28.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.01% of the shares at 9.81% float percentage. In total, 7.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 3.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.56 million shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 0.51 million.