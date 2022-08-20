Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Could Expand By 97.47 Percent Or More

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.84, to imply an increase of 7.56% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The QH share’s 52-week high remains $31.40, putting it -548.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $24.01M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Quhuo Limited (QH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

After registering a 7.56% upside in the last session, Quhuo Limited (QH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.35 this Friday, 08/19/22, jumping 7.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and 29.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.40%. Short interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw shorts transact 4059.9999999999995 shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $191.04, implying an increase of 97.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $191.04 and $191.04 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QH has been trading -3847.11% off suggested target high and -3847.11% from its likely low.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $162.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $134.74 million and $118.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.40% before jumping 27.10% in the following quarter.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited has its next earnings report out between August 22 and September 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quhuo Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Quhuo Limited insiders hold 24.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.10% of the shares at 0.14% float percentage. In total, 0.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18301.0 shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11255.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 14027.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $8626.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3482.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1243.0