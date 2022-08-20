Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.57, to imply a decrease of -4.46% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The APGN share’s 52-week high remains $31.35, putting it -462.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.11. The company has a valuation of $107.72M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 121.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) trade information

After registering a -4.46% downside in the last session, Apexigen Inc. (APGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.85 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.16%, and -45.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.36%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) estimates and forecasts

APGN Dividends

Apexigen Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apexigen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN)’s Major holders

Apexigen Inc. insiders hold 16.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.54% of the shares at 27.08% float percentage. In total, 22.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fir Tree Capital Management LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 4.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Basso Capital Management, L.P. with 0.16 million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.88 million.

We also have RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apexigen Inc. (APGN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation holds roughly 37588.0 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17396.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 96895.0.