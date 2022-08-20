Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Recovered 34.02% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -1.02% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.91, to imply a decrease of -3.32% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The NR share’s 52-week high remains $4.81, putting it -65.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $266.82M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 582.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

After registering a -3.32% downside in the last session, Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.03 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.46%, and -9.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.02%. Short interest in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) saw shorts transact 1.52 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 142.90% this quarter before jumping 136.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $187.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200.1 million.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newpark Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Newpark Resources Inc. insiders hold 11.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.53% of the shares at 85.57% float percentage. In total, 75.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.63 million shares (or 14.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.39 million shares, or about 6.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.11 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 6.51 million.