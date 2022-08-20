Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) Added 1.01 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply a decrease of -8.84% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The TUSK share’s 52-week high remains $4.84, putting it -20.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $184.04M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 156.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

After registering a -8.84% downside in the last session, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.84 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -8.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.01%, and 74.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 120.88%. Short interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $70.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75.17 million.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. insiders hold 13.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.72% of the shares at 86.48% float percentage. In total, 74.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wexford Capital LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.24 million shares (or 47.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ValueWorks, LLC with 3.54 million shares, or about 7.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.53 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.49 million.