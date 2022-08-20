HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Surged -20.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply a decrease of -2.94% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BEAT share’s 52-week high remains $5.47, putting it -314.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $10.84M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 80.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BEAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

After registering a -2.94% downside in the last session, HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6300 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.96%, and -12.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.14%. Short interest in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) saw shorts transact 77930.0 shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 86.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEAT has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -506.06% from its likely low.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HeartBeam Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares are -20.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.56% against 0.40%.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HeartBeam Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

HeartBeam Inc. insiders hold 26.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.90% of the shares at 17.62% float percentage. In total, 12.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 2.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 79650.0 shares, or about 1.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15570.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20552.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6721.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 8871.0.