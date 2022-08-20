Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Up 24.58% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -80.66% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decrease of -6.35% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The GTH share’s 52-week high remains $16.94, putting it -1335.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.89. The company has a valuation of $106.46M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

After registering a -6.35% downside in the last session, Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3100 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.88%, and -4.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.66%. Short interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.30, implying an increase of 94.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.30 and $20.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTH has been trading -1620.34% off suggested target high and -1620.34% from its likely low.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -81.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $101.74 million and $111.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -78.40% before dropping -78.60% in the following quarter.

GTH Dividends

Genetron Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genetron Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

Genetron Holdings Limited insiders hold 9.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.58% of the shares at 22.62% float percentage. In total, 20.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.41 million shares (or 8.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 2.42 million shares, or about 2.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.31 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.42 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 million.