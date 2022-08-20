For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Is Worth A Shot

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $154.81, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AMR share’s 52-week high remains $186.98, putting it -20.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.54. The company has a valuation of $2.55B, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 688.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $30.8.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 157.99 this Friday, 08/19/22, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.63%, and 12.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.58%. Short interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) saw shorts transact 1.52 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $190.00, implying an increase of 18.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $189.00 and $191.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMR has been trading -23.38% off suggested target high and -22.09% from its likely low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares are 77.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 442.16% against 19.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3,090.30% this quarter before jumping 493.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 billion.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.57, with the share yield ticking at 1.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. insiders hold 14.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.61% of the shares at 78.90% float percentage. In total, 67.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 6.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.86 million shares, or about 4.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $113.43 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 3.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 59.18 million.