Following A 12.12% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ)?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply an increase of 12.12% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The MITQ share’s 52-week high remains $3.87, putting it -161.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $15.92M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 583.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

After registering a 12.12% upside in the last session, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5399 this Friday, 08/19/22, jumping 12.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.12%, and 25.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.52%. Short interest in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) estimates and forecasts

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Moving iMage Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. insiders hold 29.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.49% of the shares at 3.55% float percentage. In total, 2.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 74308.0 shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 78388.0 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74308.0, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.