After Plunging -15.31% During Past Week, Is Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Still A Buy?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.85, to imply a decrease of -4.32% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The IAS share’s 52-week high remains $29.68, putting it -235.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.52. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 470.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IAS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside in the last session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.52 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.31%, and -11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.15%. Short interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 37.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAS has been trading -137.29% off suggested target high and -12.99% from its likely low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares are -51.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.90% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 107.70% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $97.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.91 million.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.88% of the shares at 98.98% float percentage. In total, 98.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 94.38 million shares (or 60.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. with 22.72 million shares, or about 14.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $313.57 million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 1.19 million shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 10.59 million.