After Falling -2.66% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)?

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.89, to imply a decrease of -7.16% or -$1.61 in intraday trading. The EXFY share’s 52-week high remains $51.06, putting it -144.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.58. The company has a valuation of $1.93B, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 422.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Expensify Inc. (EXFY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXFY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

After registering a -7.16% downside in the last session, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.46 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -7.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.66%, and 5.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.52%. Short interest in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) saw shorts transact 2.81 million shares and set a 7.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.71, implying an increase of 21.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXFY has been trading -43.61% off suggested target high and -24.46% from its likely low.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Expensify Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Expensify Inc. (EXFY) shares are -17.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -75.38% against 3.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $43.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $46.72 million.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Expensify Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

Expensify Inc. insiders hold 35.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.64% of the shares at 61.10% float percentage. In total, 39.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OpenView Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.04 million shares (or 14.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hall Kathryn A. with 2.34 million shares, or about 3.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $41.12 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Expensify Inc. (EXFY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.79 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 15.79 million.