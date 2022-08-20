After A Decline Of -619.77% From The High, Can Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Recover Quickly?

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.97, to imply a decrease of -3.71% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The PACK share’s 52-week high remains $42.97, putting it -619.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.72. The company has a valuation of $474.08M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 919.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PACK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

After registering a -3.71% downside in the last session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.35 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.72%, and -13.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.11%. Short interest in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw shorts transact 3.58 million shares and set a 3.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 38.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACK has been trading -134.51% off suggested target high and -0.5% from its likely low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $97.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $113.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.1 million and $109.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.30% before jumping 4.50% in the following quarter.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Ranpak Holdings Corp. insiders hold 6.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.09% of the shares at 106.39% float percentage. In total, 99.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JS Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.53 million shares (or 38.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $623.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Soros Capital Management, LLC with 4.63 million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $94.6 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.38 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 28.19 million.