Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Stocks Fall -40.88% YTD; What Next For It?

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.82, to imply a decrease of -2.42% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ARAY share’s 52-week high remains $5.93, putting it -110.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $257.80M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

After registering a -2.42% downside in the last session, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.99 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.22%, and 26.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.88%. Short interest in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw shorts transact 4.81 million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.40, implying an increase of 66.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARAY has been trading -360.99% off suggested target high and -148.23% from its likely low.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accuray Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares are -24.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.67% against 0.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $103.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $109.75 million.

ARAY Dividends

Accuray Incorporated has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accuray Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

Accuray Incorporated insiders hold 4.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.33% of the shares at 83.28% float percentage. In total, 79.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.75 million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Archon Capital Management LLC with 5.7 million shares, or about 6.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.86 million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 2.9 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 8.49 million.