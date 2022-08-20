Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -5.44% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The ABSI share’s 52-week high remains $23.62, putting it -490.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.93. The company has a valuation of $372.20M, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 636.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

After registering a -5.44% downside in the last session, Absci Corporation (ABSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.91 this Friday, 08/19/22, dropping -5.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.32%, and 11.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.22%. Short interest in Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw shorts transact 5.29 million shares and set a 12.89 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Absci Corporation (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Absci Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Absci Corporation (ABSI) shares are -53.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.67% against 1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.40% this quarter before jumping 6.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $728k and $2.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 139.00% before dropping -8.50% in the following quarter.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corporation has its next earnings report out in September. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Absci Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Absci Corporation insiders hold 31.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.05% of the shares at 67.56% float percentage. In total, 46.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.93 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 8.03 million shares, or about 8.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $32.12 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Absci Corporation (ABSI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.37 million shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 5.0 million.