ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Wednesday â€“ Up 25.29% From The Lows, What Happens Next

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting -0.06. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $26.14, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The ZTO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $34.48, putting it -31.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.53. The company has a valuation of $22.39B, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZTO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the latest session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.80 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and -0.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.05%. Short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw shorts transact 7.58 million shares and set a 3.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $236.52, implying an increase of 88.95% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $181.95 and $284.36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZTO has been trading -987.83% off suggested target high and -596.06% from its likely low.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares are -10.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.71% against 20.70%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.25% annually.

ZTO Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)â€™s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.44% of the shares at 30.65% float percentage. In total, 30.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 38.25 million shares (or 6.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.5 million shares, or about 3.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $488.93 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 33.44 million shares. This is just over 5.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $884.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.39 million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 168.9 million.