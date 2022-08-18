Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.32, to imply a decrease of -2.08% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The RETA share’s 52-week high remains $116.04, putting it -500.62% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.68. The company has a valuation of $703.05M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 513.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RETA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

After registering a -2.08% downside in the last session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.03 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, dropping -2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.39%, and -45.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.73%. Short interest in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw shorts transact 5.05 million shares and set a 18.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.67, implying an increase of 61.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $76.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RETA has been trading -293.37% off suggested target high and -39.75% from its likely low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares are -27.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.20% against 1.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -65.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $730k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $920k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.39 million and $934k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -90.10% before dropping -1.50% in the following quarter.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.79% of the shares at 91.51% float percentage. In total, 87.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 13.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CPMG INC with 2.9 million shares, or about 9.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $55.97 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 million, or 3.92% of the shares, all valued at about 23.9 million.