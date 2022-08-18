Why Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s traded shares stood at 2.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 5.95% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MDNA share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -180.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $70.75M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 159.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

After registering a 5.95% upside in the last session, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Wednesday, 08/17/22, jumping 5.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.87%, and -29.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.58%. Short interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.79, implying an increase of 81.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.56 and $10.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDNA has been trading -861.9% off suggested target high and -48.57% from its likely low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) shares are -38.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.65% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 29.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.82% of the shares at 9.61% float percentage. In total, 6.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.27 million shares (or 4.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 0.57 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.73 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 34144.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34051.0